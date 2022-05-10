First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 10.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $96,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.54. 79,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $229.04 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

