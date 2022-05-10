First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet stock traded up $16.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,278.35. 34,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,607.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,753.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,230.05 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 14,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,822.51, for a total transaction of $41,682,827.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,452 shares of company stock valued at $125,766,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

