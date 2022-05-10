First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.40

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.40 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 1843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,421 shares of company stock worth $173,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

