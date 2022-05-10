Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$45.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTT shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Finning International stock traded down C$1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching C$35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.56. The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. Finning International has a one year low of C$29.71 and a one year high of C$40.22.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.7299999 EPS for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total transaction of C$239,639.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,090,907.48. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.31, for a total value of C$187,418.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at C$1,211,093.65. Insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock worth $542,250 over the last ninety days.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

