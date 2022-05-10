Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes $4.17 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 263,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 3,480,176 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after buying an additional 3,322,167 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 1,932,243 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,544,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,984,000 after buying an additional 1,356,574 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,452,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,017,277. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

