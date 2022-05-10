Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 858 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,506,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in DaVita by 133.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 231,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

DaVita stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.95. 9,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.35.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). DaVita had a return on equity of 74.71% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

