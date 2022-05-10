Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 8,481 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.26% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $110,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,622. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.82 and a one year high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85.

