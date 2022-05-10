Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 443 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 34,792 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. 47,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $51.33.

