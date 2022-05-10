Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $35,917,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,903,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after acquiring an additional 448,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.21. 4,974,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,952. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.