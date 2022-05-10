Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,386,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,333,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VUG stock traded down $10.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,540. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.42 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.61 and its 200-day moving average is $292.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

