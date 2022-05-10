Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 44.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $15.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,561,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,785. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.66. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $132.65 and a 1 year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

