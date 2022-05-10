Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 1,571,002 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,582,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571,002 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF comprises about 1.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 26.20% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $632,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 870.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

SCHK traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 532,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,387. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36.

