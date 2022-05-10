Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Intel were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

INTC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,697,102. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

