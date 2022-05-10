Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 847,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,632,000 after buying an additional 67,044 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 819,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,491. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $162.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.65.

