Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $639,000 Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Graco were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,351,000 after buying an additional 234,094 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Graco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Graco by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,530,000 after purchasing an additional 226,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Graco stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.57. 12,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,031. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.72 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.74%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.