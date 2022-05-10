Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $61.03 Million Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,397 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $61,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,812,000 after purchasing an additional 378,114 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 54,466 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 133,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,661 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,582. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

