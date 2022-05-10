Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $572,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $202,327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $164,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $505.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,480. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $371.11 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $557.49 and its 200-day moving average is $535.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

