Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.26. 5,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.40 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

