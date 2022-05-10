Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 686.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $293.90. 139,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,752. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.50 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $303.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.65 and its 200-day moving average is $355.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.43.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.