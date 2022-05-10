Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 8,162 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $20,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.63. 7,282,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006,050. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30.

