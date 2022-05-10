Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 618,209 Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,997,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,209 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF comprises 1.0% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.86% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF worth $376,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,231. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05.

