Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 4,014,738 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 7.66% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $1,012,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,681,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

