Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. 10,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HI. StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

