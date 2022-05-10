Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 864 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,670. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.47. The stock has a market cap of $272.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $191.75 and a twelve month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

