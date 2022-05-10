Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Booking by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,024.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,165. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,181.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2,317.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 94.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.