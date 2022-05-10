Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 30,409 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,409 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.81. 392,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,962. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $238.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.