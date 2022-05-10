Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 22,932 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,932 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.22. 6,568,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,447. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

