Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,544 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,145 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded down $14.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,000. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $374.86 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

