Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,110,000 after purchasing an additional 69,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. 103,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,019. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

