Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,691 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $13.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $399.92. 7,713,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,604. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $398.28 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

