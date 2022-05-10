Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Dohj LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,064,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,403,137. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

