Financial Counselors Inc. Has $26.50 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,498 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $26,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $224.20. 4,634,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,179. The firm has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.38.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.