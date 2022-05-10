Financial Counselors Inc. Has $25.49 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.10. 14,003,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,355,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.30 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

