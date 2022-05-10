Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.45.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $369.68. 56,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,414. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.77 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.51 and a 200-day moving average of $546.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

