Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.8% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $41,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Tesla by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 700.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $78.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $787.11. The stock had a trading volume of 30,162,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,652,900. The business’s fifty day moving average is $945.91 and its 200-day moving average is $988.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $815.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.