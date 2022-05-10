Financial Comparison: Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Strattec Security and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Innoviz Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 180.53%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Strattec Security shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Strattec Security and Innoviz Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security $485.30 million 0.28 $29.90 million $2.45 13.98 Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 99.14 -$153.56 million ($2.47) -1.64

Strattec Security has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strattec Security, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Strattec Security has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Strattec Security and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security 2.18% 4.46% 3.10% Innoviz Technologies -2,808.83% -85.42% -46.98%

Summary

Strattec Security beats Innoviz Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strattec Security (Get Rating)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, South America, Korea, China, and India. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Innoviz Technologies (Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

