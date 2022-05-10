Financial Comparison: Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) vs. Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Live Current Media has a beta of -1.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

88.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Live Current Media and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Current Media and Steel Connect’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.12 -$44.39 million ($1.35) -0.91

Live Current Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Steel Connect.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -14.45% -13.04% Steel Connect -15.19% -266.60% -9.20%

Summary

Steel Connect beats Live Current Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Current Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Current Media Inc. operates as a digital technology company in the sports/gaming sector in the United States. It also develops SPRT MTRX, a gaming app that allows players bid on the final scores of NHL, NFL, and NBA games that is available in iPhone and Android versions; and Trivia Matrix, a mobile trivia game app that consists of a 4 x 4 grid of eight mixed pairs of trivia data belonging to a specific category, which include geography, history, sports, natural world, pop culture, and entertainment that is available in Apple App and Google Play stores. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Steel Connect Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services. It also offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. In addition, the company provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. Steel Connect, Inc. offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Tennessee.

