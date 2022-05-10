Financial Analysis: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) vs. Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Heritage Southeast Bancorporation alerts:

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 17.97% N/A N/A Ottawa Bancorp 20.74% N/A N/A

0.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Ottawa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Ottawa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 2.20 $13.81 million $1.85 12.78 Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.65 $2.90 million $1.16 12.59

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Ottawa Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats Ottawa Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Ottawa Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, gift and travel cards, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.