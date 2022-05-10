Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of FDUS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.70. 140,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,693. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $21.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 819.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the period.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

