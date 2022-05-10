Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 101,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.73. 2,479,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,117. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98.

