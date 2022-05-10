FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Price Up 20.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) shares rose 20.9% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 10,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 829,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FGEN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $889.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

