Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,144,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,412 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.95% of Ferguson worth $380,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 339.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 10.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 12.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FERG. Barclays initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,092.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.22. The stock had a trading volume of 752,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,108. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $111.81 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

