FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 109.82% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,693. The company has a market cap of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. FedNat has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.33.

Several analysts recently commented on FNHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FedNat in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FedNat stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FedNat Holding ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) by 246.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,443 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.26% of FedNat worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

