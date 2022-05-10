Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $109.14

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $109.14 and last traded at $109.25, with a volume of 8342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,030,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

