FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI) Stake Raised by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FCF International Quality ETF (BATS:TTAI – Get Rating) by 598.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FCF International Quality ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FCF International Quality ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FCF International Quality ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FCF International Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FCF International Quality ETF by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TTAI stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896 shares. FCF International Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27.

