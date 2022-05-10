Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 226.50 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.80). Approximately 10,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 25,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($2.90).

The stock has a market cap of £121.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company develops a pipeline of immune modulation based proprietary drug candidates for unmet need, including immuno-oncology, and organ protection and regenerative medicine. Its lead product candidates are Traumakine, an intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

