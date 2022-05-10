FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $444.20.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.12. The stock had a trading volume of 273,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $317.55 and a one year high of $495.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.53.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total transaction of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.