Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 204,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.53. The company had a trading volume of 919,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,136,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $92.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a market cap of $357.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

