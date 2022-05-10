extraDNA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,913.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $159,994.21 and $19,913.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 133.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,353.25 or 1.00026630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00238206 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00109216 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00288465 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00137235 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004014 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.