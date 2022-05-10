Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.
Shares of EXR stock traded down $12.23 on Monday, reaching $169.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,359. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $141.67 and a 1 year high of $228.84.
In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
