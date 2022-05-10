Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $12.23 on Monday, reaching $169.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,359. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $141.67 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

